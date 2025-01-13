Shenzhou-19 astronauts on space station conduct new experiments

Xinhua) 17:27, January 13, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-19 crew aboard the orbiting Tiangong space station has carried out a variety of experiments since the beginning of 2025, including a test on a pipeline inspection robot, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The astronauts placed the robot inside a simulated pipeline, powered it up and pressed the task button to activate the robot. After completing the inspection, the robot returned to the pipeline entrance, where it was retrieved by the astronauts.

The experiment validated key technologies, including the robot's design for adapting to various complex pipelines and multi-stage coordinated full-body motion control in challenging pipeline environments, laying a solid technical foundation for automated pipeline inspection on the space station, the CMSA said.

Meanwhile, in conducting space medicine experiments, the crew has used electroencephalography equipment and software to carry out a number of tests.

Data collected will help ground-based researchers explore areas such as the impact of gravity on visual motion processing and the effects of brainwave music intervention on regulating inhibitory control functions during long-duration space flights, according to the CMSA.

The team has employed various devices to collect data on plantar pressure and joint kinematics, and obtain motion images of running and resistance exercises under different loads -- revealing the relationships between motion parameters and plantar pressure.

In addition, astronauts have worn devices that track their movements and heart rates, while also filling out sleep quality surveys weekly to explore how the space environment impacts the human circadian rhythm.

The crew, in collaboration with ground-based researchers, has conducted a system-wide pressure emergency drill, which simulated the entire process of emergency response in the event of internal pressure loss on the space station.

This drill improved the astronauts' skills in dealing with emergencies and enhanced coordination between the space and ground teams, the CMSA said.

China launched the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship on Oct. 30 last year, sending three astronauts, Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)