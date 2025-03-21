Shenzhou-19 crew set for third extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 08:10, March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-19 crew members on board China's space station will conduct their third extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Thursday.

Since completing their second spacewalk on Jan. 21 this year, the crew members have undertaken a series of tasks, including training for rendezvous and docking, conducting system-wide pressure emergency drills, and performing experiments and tests in the fields of space life sciences and human research, microgravity physics, and new space technologies.

They have also made preparations for the third EVAs, according to the CMSA.

The agency confirmed that the space station is operating smoothly, and the three crew members are in good health.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)