Profile: Pride and precision, astronaut Chen Dong's resolve to soar higher

April 24

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- As China's Shenzhou-20 crew is ready to embark on its journey on Thursday, crew commander Chen Dong, a seasoned astronaut with two previous spaceflights under his belt, is set to make history once again.

The 46-year-old space veteran has become the first among China's second batch of astronauts to venture into space for a third time, twice as commander.

"Although it's the third time, the excitement remains just as strong," he shared at a pre-launch press conference on Wednesday. "Serving my country in space is an immense honor and means great happiness to me."

FROM "WOW!" TO COMMANDING HEIGHTS

Born in December 1978 in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Chen joined the People's Liberation Army in 1997 and became an elite air force pilot before being selected as an astronaut in 2010.

He started his spacefaring journeys on October 17, 2016, as a crew member of the Shenzhou-11 mission. As the rocket's fairing opened, the space rookie gazed through the porthole, awestruck by the view.

"Wow! So beautiful!" he exclaimed. His commander, Jing Haipeng, teased, "Feeling thrilled?" Chen replied with enthusiasm, "Absolutely!"

That maiden voyage, lasting 33 days, saw Chen transition from a wide-eyed newcomer to a disciplined astronaut and earned him the title of "Heroic Astronaut" and the third-class aerospace achievement medal.

By 2022, Chen made his second spaceflight, commanding the Shenzhou-14 mission during a critical phase of China's space station construction.

Over 183 days in space, he and his teammates witnessed nine spacecraft configurations, assisted five docking operations, two separations, two transposition tasks, and performed multiple spacewalks.

They completed the space station construction based on a basic T-shaped configuration comprising the Tianhe core module, the Wentian lab module, and the Mengtian lab module.

The work earned them the title of "the busiest crew" in Chinese space history.

One defining moment came on November 17, 2022, during a spacewalk first assisted by the large and small robotic arms outside the space station.

Perched on the robotic arm, Chen saw the space station orbiting Earth, and blue oceans and white clouds making the planet resemble celestial porcelain. "I felt overwhelming pride. Pride in our team, every engineer, and our nation," Chen recalled.

Chen's second space journey earned him the second-class aerospace achievement medal, but his connection to space transcends professional duty. His WeChat profile rotates through personally captured orbital photographs, a testament to his enduring fascination.

"Before, I longed to reach space. Now, I yearn to return even more," he confessed.

HARDER DRILLS, GREATER EXPECTATIONS

As the leader of the Shenzhou-20 mission crew, Chen is poised to fulfill his aspirations further.

"Each mission is unique. This time, I look forward to more breakthroughs and experiences," Chen told the Wednesday press conference.

But with seniority comes heightened responsibility. Chen now leads two newer crewmates -- Chen Zhongrui, a former air force pilot, and Wang Jie, an engineer at the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and the youngest of the three, both on their maiden space voyage.

"I will give my all, focusing my efforts and leading the crew with enhanced professional expertise to accomplish all assigned tasks," he said calmly when addressing reporters.

According to the planned schedule, the Shenzhou-20 mission will face challenges including complex extravehicular activities, precise experiment operations, and routine maintenance tasks.

Chen collaborated with trainers to design a tailored regimen aligning with mission specifics. Their blueprint prioritized critical tasks, sequenced training modules scientifically, and intensified drills for weaker areas.

Training of emergency response dominated the agenda. During routine simulations, instructors randomly injected potential malfunctions -- from cabin leaks to robotic arm failures -- forcing the crew to troubleshoot under pressure.

Chen and his crew implemented a particular strategy to cope with emergencies: clear role division among crew members, seamless coordination with ground control, and a strict "train-review-refine" cycle after each drill.

His philosophy follows: "Only full preparation and hard work on the ground ensures success in space."

Chen's confidence in the crew is unwavering. "Together, we're like a team with 'three heads and six arms' with each excelling in their roles," he told the press on Wednesday.

Silver threads now streak Chen's hair, markers of 15 years' service for the country's spaceflight endeavors.

He nurtures a rare poetic perspective amidst technical rigor. During the quiet moments after a busy day in previous space missions, Chen used to gaze out of the porthole, searching for the outline of his homeland.

"When I look towards my country, I feel as if it is gazing back. We're like kites -- soaring high, yet tethered to our motherland," Chen said.

"My country sends me into space, and I am here to safeguard its 'space palace.'"

