Trade uncertainty challenges US growers, rural communities: Almond Board of California

10:01, April 25, 2025 By Liu Yang ( Global Times

The Almond Board of California in the US told the Global Times on Thursday that trade stability is critical to California's specialty crop economy, and ongoing uncertainty poses challenges for growers and rural communities, in another example of growing concerns within the US over negative impact of Washington's tariffs.

"As you are aware, it's still such a fluid situation," the group said in an email sent to the Global Times, noting that as one of the state's leading agricultural exports, California almonds rely on access to more than 100 global markets. "Supporting a diverse and resilient export strategy remains a top priority to ensure the long-term success of the industry. We continue to engage with trade partners and stakeholders to encourage open dialogue and constructive solutions that support fair and stable trade."

According to the group, China was one of the top destinations for California almonds in the 2023/24 crop year, reaching more than 106 million pounds and becoming the second-largest trade partner with the board in the Asia-Pacific region.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that the western US state, which has the largest economy in the US, is suing the US administration over its sweeping "unlawful tariffs" on international trading partners, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The "unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy, driving up prices and threatening jobs," Newsom said in a statement, adding that "we're standing up for American families who can't afford to let the chaos continue," Xinhua reported.

California is the US' breadbasket, supplying roughly one-third of US vegetables and 75 percent of its fruits and nuts. But it also exports much of its produce - close to $24 billion worth in 2022, The Guardian reported.

"The uncertainty is probably more of a problem than the tariff itself," said Zachary Williams, sales director for Stewart &Jasper Orchards in Newman, California. "Uncertainty about whether there will be, or won't be, is a little harder to plan around," Williams was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

"The first trade war was a disaster for California agriculture and in particular for tree nut exports - and they never really recovered," Colin Carter, professor emeritus of agriculture economics at the University of California, Davis, was quoted by The Guardian as saying. "Prices for pistachios and almonds have only just begun to rebound… but now the tariffs are even higher."

According to China's General Administration of Customs, China's imports of US nuts sharply declined to $17.1 million in March from $44.4 million in February.

Almond Board of California said that it is closely monitoring recent developments related to trade policies affecting the agricultural sector.

Recently, US officials have sent various messages about tariffs against China and trade talks.

Asked to comment on the US President's remarks that the US' tariffs against Chinese goods were "very high" and will drop "substantially," and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's claim that China-US tariff war will de-escalate, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday that "the person who tied the bell must untie it."

The unilateral tariff increase was initiated by the US, and if the US really wants to solve the problem, it should heed the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China, and find a way to resolve differences through equal dialogue, He said.

The spokesperson further noted that Washington's abuse of tariffs violates fundamental economic and market principles, and these measures fail to address its own issues while severely undermining the global economic order and disrupting normal business operations and consumers' lives, while facing strong opposition both internationally and domestically.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)