Trump to shut down agency funding developing countries: report

Xinhua) 14:04, April 24, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that it will shut down the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a foreign aid agency known for funding infrastructure projects in developing countries, according to media reports.

Employees were informed during a staff meeting that the agency is "coming to an orderly close," and that all ongoing programs will be discontinued. The announcement followed a staff-wide memo stating that the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, had mandated a "significant reduction" at the MCC.

Established in 2004, the MCC has invested approximately 17 billion U.S. dollars in development assistance across developing countries that met its governance criteria. Over the years, the agency has signed numerous contracts and overseen major infrastructure projects around the world.

The exact timeline for the agency's closure has not yet been disclosed.

