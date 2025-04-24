2 U.S. Marines referred to prosecutors for alleged sexual assaults in Japan's Okinawa

Xinhua) 13:51, April 24, 2025

TOKYO, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Police in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa have referred two U.S. Marines to prosecutors on suspicion of committing separate sexual assaults against women, local media reported.

The Okinawa prefectural police referred the cases of the Marines, each in his 20s, to prosecutors on April 7, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.

One of them allegedly raped a woman in a restroom of a U.S. military base on Okinawa's main island and injured another woman who tried to rescue the victim, who was a resident of Okinawa and a civilian worker at the base in March, the report said.

The other Marine is suspected of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance in January, it added.

Both incidents came to light when the victims consulted police.

The suspects, both in the hands of U.S. authorities, were questioned by the Japanese police on a voluntary basis. Police have not disclosed whether the suspects admitted to the charges, saying such a disclosure would hinder investigations.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said, "It is very deplorable. We'll strongly urge the U.S. military to take measures that would be effective to prevent a similar incident."

Last Friday, the U.S. military and local police carried out a joint patrol in entertainment districts in the city of Okinawa as part of efforts to prevent sexual crimes involving American military personnel.

The island of Okinawa hosts 70 percent of all the U.S. military bases in Japan while accounting for only 0.6 percent of the country's total land area. Crimes committed by U.S. service members and nonmilitary personnel have been a constant source of grievance for locals.

