Measles misinformation spreads as cases rise across U.S.

Xinhua) 13:42, April 24, 2025

SACRAMENTO, the United States, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Misinformation about measles and its vaccines was spreading rapidly across the United States, as the country was faced with the most serious outbreak of the disease in a decade, a new survey released by KFF Health News reported on Wednesday.

As of April 17, a total of 800 confirmed measles cases had been reported by 25 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most cases are centered in West Texas, where the outbreak has already claimed the lives of two unvaccinated and otherwise healthy school-aged children. Meanwhile, an unvaccinated adult has died in New Mexico.

"The most alarming thing about the survey is that we're seeing an uptick in the share of people who have heard these claims," said Ashley Kirzinger, associate director of KFF's Public Opinion and Survey Research Program.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has shown limited urgency in addressing the outbreak. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called measles outbreaks "not unusual" while failing to emphasize vaccination in his public statements.

The survey also revealed stark partisan divides in awareness and beliefs about measles. About two-thirds of Republican-leaning parents were unaware of the current increase in measles cases, while two-thirds of Democratic-leaning parents were informed about the situation.

Among parents who believed at least one false claim, one in four reported skipping or delaying recommended vaccines for their children, more than double the rate of parents who rejected all the false claims.

Public health experts warned that this uncertainty created dangerous vulnerability to misinformation, especially as vaccine skepticism continued rising following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite measles being declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, declining vaccination rates have allowed the disease to make a concerning comeback, potentially threatening the country's elimination status.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)