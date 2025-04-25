Highlights of Hainan Classic golf tournament of DP World Tour

Xinhua) 09:50, April 25, 2025

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Romain Langasque of France hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wu Ashun of China competes during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Li Haotong of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Li Haotong (R) of China is ready to hit his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Jin Zihao of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Li Haotong of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (L) of Spain competes during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand (R) celebrates after the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Li Haotong of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Jin Zihao of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wu Ashun of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wu Ashun of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Li Haotong of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)