Highlights of Hainan Classic golf tournament of DP World Tour
Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Romain Langasque of France hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Wu Ashun of China competes during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Li Haotong of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Li Haotong (R) of China is ready to hit his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Jin Zihao of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Li Haotong of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (L) of Spain competes during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Nakajima Keita of Japan hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand (R) celebrates after the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Li Haotong of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Jin Zihao of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Wu Ashun of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Wu Ashun of China hits his tee shot during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Li Haotong of China hits his putt during the round 1 at the Hainan Classic golf tournament of the DP World Tour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
