Chinese golfer Ji wins at Mitsubishi Electric Automation Women's Open

Xinhua) 10:37, March 24, 2025

SUZHOU, China, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Ji Yuai captured her fourth career CLPG Tour title on Saturday as the 2024 Order of Merit winner shot a final-round 70 to win the Mitsubishi Electric Automation Women's Open by three strokes in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.

Playing in her fourth tournament in as many weeks, the Dalian native posted a 54-hole score of three-under 213 in sunny and warm conditions at Suzhou Taihu International Golf Club, the only player in the field to finish under par.

Thai veteran Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (70) moved up the leaderboard to finish second on even-par. China's Zeng Liqi carded a 71 to finish equal third at five shots back, tied with compatriot Wang Xinying (73).

Xu Ying (75) and Li Menghan (71) finished as the top amateurs in equal fifth, tied with Chinese pro Sui Xiang (71) and Thailand's Prima Thammaraks (72) at six shots off the pace.

Li Qianhui, who led the tournament or had a share of the lead through the first two rounds, blew up to a 78 and finished equal ninth, seven strokes back.

With the win, Ji receives a spot in the field for the JLPGA Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies Golf Tournament in October. She welcomed the opportunity to play in Japan.

"I'm thrilled but anxious for my Japan debut. Knowing the strength of Japanese players I'll need to be at my absolute best. I've followed the JLPGA since my junior days in Dalian. I'm excited but nervous to test myself against top-tier players. My goal is to peak physically and mentally before the event."

Ji, who started the day a shot off the lead, dropped a shot early when she made bogey at the par-three third to fall back to even-par. She got her round going at the ninth when she sank a 15-foot birdie putt, followed by a two-putt birdie at the 507-yard 10th. She then made birdie on both par-threes on the back nine and a bogey at the 373-yard 15th hole.

"Today felt much longer mentally, though the pace of play didn't slow. The course demanded constant focus. No one could claim victory until the final hole. I stayed tense but gave it my all, and I'm thrilled with the result. The immaculate course conditions, especially the greens, allowed me to perform at my best."

Sherman, the 2023 Order of Merit winner, briefly led the tournament when she made her fifth birdie of the day at the 10th hole to get to two-under. She then carded consecutive bogeys starting from the 407-yard 12th hole and after that could only play par golf back to the clubhouse.

"I was looking for a win, but that's all I could do today. I'm glad that I still finished the runner-up. I'm still happy with that," said the 28-year-old Bueng Kan native. "The front nine, I have a lot of birdies. I make a lot of putts today. My iron play was really good."

Zeng, who is playing on the Epson Tour this year after losing her playing card on the LPGA Tour, made birdie at the par-five last for her best round of the week. Her round included four other birdies and four bogeys.

"My iron play was solid all day, but I missed a lot of opportunities," said the 18-year-old from Nanchang, a four-time winner on the CLPG Tour. "On the ninth, I three-putted a short one, got a bit impatient and stopped thinking clearly, which led to some emotional swings. Still, my irons set up four birdies despite the misses, so I'd say it's acceptable."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)