Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament held in Lingshui, S China's Hainan
Li Shuying of China plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Gaby Lopez of Mexico reacts during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
He Muni of China plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Takeda Rio of Japan reacts during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Gigi Stoll of the United States plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Cassie Porter of Australia plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Gaby Lopez of Mexico plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Jeeno Thitikul (R) of Thailand reacts before the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
