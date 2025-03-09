Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament held in Lingshui, S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 11:03, March 09, 2025

Li Shuying of China plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Gaby Lopez of Mexico reacts during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

He Muni of China plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Takeda Rio of Japan reacts during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Gigi Stoll of the United States plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cassie Porter of Australia plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Gaby Lopez of Mexico plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Jeeno Thitikul (R) of Thailand reacts before the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

