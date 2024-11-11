14-year-old Zhou Shiyuan wins second straight China LPGA title

Xinhua) 11:05, November 11, 2024

CHONGQING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Zhou Shiyuan captured her second straight China LPGA Tour title on Saturday as the 14-year-old amateur delivered in front of her hometown fans, beating Zhang Yunxuan in a second-hole playoff to win the Kove China Sports Lottery Chongqing Women's Open.

After starting the day one stroke off the lead, Zhou, winner of last month's Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Challenge, closed with an even-par 72 over the King Run Nanshan Golf Club to finish on five-under 211, deadlocked with overnight co-leader Zhang (73).

As both players made par on the first playoff hole, the 525-yard 18th, Zhou made no mistake when the two played the same hole again. After Zhang put her approach shot 25 feet away from the pin, Zhou pitched past the hole from 98 yards out and spun her ball back where it settled to within a foot of the flag.

Zhang nearly extended the playoff as her birdie putt grazed the hole but the ball rolled past the cup. She then made the easy putt for the win.

With the victory, the teenager becomes the youngest player to record two wins on the CLPGA Tour. She is also the first amateur to win back-to-back since Yin Xiaowen in 2021.

"I am proud of myself with this win as a Chongqing local player after a long day. That was the best shot that I shot under the gun," said Zhou of her approach on the second playoff hole.

"This win is not easy. I tempered my expectations on the back nine where Michelle (Zhang) made three birdies. I wasn't stressed for the whole day. After the first win in Shuangshan, I am plenty self-confident."

Zhang, who carded four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey five at the 164-yard seventh hole in the wet conditions, picked up the 75,000 yuan winner's purse as the top pro. The second-year pro said Zhou deserved the win as she didn't make any big mistakes.

"Obviously, I put myself into a tough spot on the front nine where I hit into the water and made a double bogey at the seventh hole after two bogeys in a row. But I know the front nine is not my type. I didn't give up and made three nice birdies after the turn," said the 19-year-old who last year won the CGA Ladies Championship in Hainan Island.

"I found out my weak point this week. I need to play better off the tee and make more putts. I will work on this for the LPGA Q-Series next month."

Amateur Li Menghan, the other overnight co-leader, carded a 74 to finish one shot back in third, while Chongqing native Li Dongmei closed with a 68 to finish fourth a shot further back. Wang Zixuan (71), Pan Yanhong (73) and Ji Yuai (74) were equal fifth at four shots off the pace.

Li Menghan, a 15-year-old from Weihai, Shandong province, was seen crying following the final round after missing a putt on the final hole that would have put her in the playoff. Her round included three birdies, a bogey and two doubles.

"I am just one shot short," lamented the teenager. "I was very confident about my last putt from 12 feet. I believed that I could make it, but I didn't to my disappointment."

In contrast, Li Dongmei, who will turn 31 on Monday, was delighted with her best career finish since turning pro in 2019. After starting the day seven strokes back, the veteran roared up the leaderboard with six birdies over the first 12 holes. Following a double-bogey six at the 15th hole, she carded a bogey at the next before posting another birdie at the 163-yard penultimate hole to sign off for a 68 and the low round of the day.

"It's a fantastic round which exceeded my expectations. The final-round spell was broken at my hometown, finally. I hadn't played my best in a final round until today," said Li. "I can give myself 100 out of 100 points for this round, even with a double bogey at the 15th hole. I need to play better to be in the mix. But it proves to me that I am going in the right direction."

