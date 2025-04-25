Philippines' collusion with U.S. undermines regional interests: Chinese defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:11, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said the Philippines' collusion with the United States to make provocations -- conducting so-called patrols and exercises and deploying strategic and tactical weapons, seriously undermines the common interests of regional countries.

"We firmly oppose any country strengthening military deployment in the region and provoking tensions and confrontation under the excuse of the Taiwan question," Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference.

Zhang made the remarks in response to recent media reports about the deployment of an anti-ship missile system in the Philippines for the first time -- believed by some analysts to be intended to simulate a blockade of the Bashi Channel in the event of a crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

China always holds that military cooperation between countries should not target or hurt the interests of any third party, nor should it jeopardize regional peace and stability, Zhang stressed.

"The South China Sea should be a sea of peace, cooperation and friendship," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)