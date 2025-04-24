China issues first batches of 2025 special treasury bonds
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday issued this year's first batches of ultra-long special treasury bonds and special treasury bonds designed to support large state-owned commercial banks in replenishing capital.
According to this year's government work report, a total of 1.3 trillion yuan (about 180.31 billion U.S. dollars) of ultra-long special treasury bonds will be issued, 300 billion yuan more than in 2024, while 500 billion yuan of special treasury bonds will be issued to support large state-owned commercial banks in replenishing capital.
The first phase of ultra-long special treasury bonds worth 50 billion yuan was issued on Thursday, featuring a term of 20 years and a coupon rate of 1.98 percent.
The second phase of ultra-long special treasury bonds worth 71 billion yuan, with a 30-year term and a coupon rate of 1.88 percent, was also issued on Thursday.
These ultra-long special treasury bonds will facilitate the implementation of major national strategies and enhance security capacity in key areas, as well as support a new round of large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs.
Industry experts believe this is conducive to releasing domestic investment and consumption demands.
On Thursday, China also issued 165 billion yuan of special treasury bonds designed for supporting large state-owned commercial banks in replenishing capital, with a term of five years and a coupon rate of 1.45 percent.
The issuance of these bonds will help banks to consolidate and enhance their stable operation capabilities and high-quality development, industry experts said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's finance ministry to issue 12.5 bln yuan of RMB treasury bonds in HK
- China conducts outright reverse repos totaling 800 bln yuan in March
- China to issue 500-billion-yuan special treasury bonds to support state-owned banks
- China to launch "sci-tech board" in bond market
- China to issue more local government special-purpose bonds in 2025
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.