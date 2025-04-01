China conducts outright reverse repos totaling 800 bln yuan in March
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, on Monday said that it conducted outright reverse repos worth 800 billion yuan (about 111.45 billion U.S. dollars) in March to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system.
In March, the central bank conducted three-month reverse repos totaling 500 billion yuan and six-month reverse repos totaling 300 billion yuan, it said in a statement.
Outright reverse repos -- a tool the central bank introduced in October 2024 to manage liquidity in the banking system -- are carried out once each month with a tenor of no more than one year.
The new tool has enriched the country's monetary policy toolkit following the introduction of temporary repos, temporary reverse repos, and the buying and selling of treasury bonds.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to issue 500-billion-yuan special treasury bonds to support state-owned banks
- China to launch "sci-tech board" in bond market
- China to issue more local government special-purpose bonds in 2025
- China to issue more ultra-long special treasury bonds in 2025
- China starts bond issuance for local gov't debt replacement program in 2025: spokesperson
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.