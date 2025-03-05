China to issue more ultra-long special treasury bonds in 2025

Xinhua) 09:26, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will issue a total of 1.3 trillion yuan (about 182 billion U.S. dollars) of ultra-long special treasury bonds in 2025, up 300 billion yuan from last year, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

