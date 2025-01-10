Home>>
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
(Xinhua) 14:02, January 10, 2025
This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows the People's Bank of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China announced on Friday that it has decided to temporarily suspend treasury bond purchases in the open market, starting from this month.
The central bank said that the move was made as demand exceeded supply on the government bond market recently, adding that bond purchases will be resumed at proper time in accordance with the supply and demand situation.
