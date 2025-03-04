Home>>
China starts bond issuance for local gov't debt replacement program in 2025: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:17, March 04, 2025
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has started the bond issuance for the replacement of 2 trillion yuan (278.79 billion U.S. dollars) of local government debt this year, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee will strengthen oversight over government debt management, in particular the replacement of local governments' hidden debt, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC, China's national legislature, at a press conference.
The bond issuance for the replacement of 2 trillion yuan of such debt last year was already completed, he said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- China releases framework for sovereign green bonds
- China's finance ministry to issue 12.5 bln yuan of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
- China issues 4.72 trillion yuan in new local gov't bonds in 2024
- China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
- China’s central bank to issue huge offshore yuan bills in Hong Kong: media report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.