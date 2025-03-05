China to issue more local government special-purpose bonds in 2025

March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China plans to issue 4.4 trillion yuan (about 613.67 billion U.S. dollars) of local government special-purpose bonds in 2025, an increase of 500 billion yuan over last year, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

