China to issue more local government special-purpose bonds in 2025
(Xinhua) 09:28, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China plans to issue 4.4 trillion yuan (about 613.67 billion U.S. dollars) of local government special-purpose bonds in 2025, an increase of 500 billion yuan over last year, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
