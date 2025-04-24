China revives ancient literary treasures through tradition, technology

Xinhua) 15:09, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- At Hunan Provincial Library in central China, 41-year-old Yan Sheng meticulously repaired fragile pages of ancient books under a microscope, surrounded by stacks of restored manuscripts.

His work embodies a nationwide effort to transform China's vast literary heritage -- once confined to dusty shelves -- into accessible, digital treasures for modern audiences.

With an estimated 200,000 titles and 500,000 editions, China's ancient texts are a cornerstone of its 5,000-year civilization. Today, these cultural gems are regaining their luster, blending cutting-edge technology and meticulous craftsmanship.

Yan, part of a seven-member restoration team, uses microscopes and analytical tools to study paper fibers, thickness and acidity, ensuring repairs "preserve every original detail" without altering the faded ink.

"Our goal is physical restoration, not artistic renovation," he explained.

This revival coincides with a growing public passion for literature. During the 30th World Reading Day on Wednesday, crowds flocked to Shanghai's revamped Ancient Books Bookstore, while young students in Sichuan recited classics at a historic temple. At Zhejiang Library's Zhijiang branch, visitors tried their hands at recreating rare Siku Quanshu (The Complete Library of the Four Treasuries) editions using traditional woodblock printing.

Behind such initiatives lies a silent army of over 1,000 restoration specialists, up from fewer than 100 more than a decade ago. Supported by training programs at over 40 universities and institutes, this workforce is increasingly young and tech-savvy.

Digital innovation is unlocking texts once accessible only to scholars. In Tanghe County in central China's Henan Province, a modest library with 11,000 rare volumes has digitized and published online 354 volumes, including local chronicles and medical texts.

"The online database has received over 1 million views," said Liu Qinggong, the curator.

Nationwide, 130,000 digitized ancient works, 80 percent hosted by the National Library's Chinese Ancient Books Resource Database, are now freely accessible.

The next frontier lies in artificial intelligence (AI). The newly launched smart ancient books platform by the National Library uses AI to auto-punctuate, translate and annotate classical Chinese, highlighting figures, dates and locations in color.

"AI models are evolving to interpret context and cross-reference texts, turning complexity into clarity," said engineer Xia Enshang.

Government documents, including the "2022 guidelines on advancing ancient books work" and the "14th Five-Year Plan," underscore China's commitment to merging tradition with modernity in the preservation, research and utilization of ancient texts.

"Technology has injected vitality into conservation, while public engagement ensures these treasures endure -- not as relics, but as living wisdom for future generations," said Zhang Zhiqing, former executive deputy director of the National Library.

