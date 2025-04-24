Feature: A dialogue in printing bridges past, future between China, Germany

Xinhua) 13:29, April 24, 2025

WUHAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- In a workshop in Yingshan County, central China, German scholar Fabian Schrodt carefully pressed paper onto inked clay blocks, recreating an 11th-century innovation from ancient China -- Bi Sheng's movable-type printing.

"Although his methods cannot match today's digital efficiency, they nonetheless revealed the brilliance of modular design long before standardized manufacturing came into existence," said Schrodt, a Wuhan University professor, as characters from a Chinese poem emerged on the page.

His hands-on experience at the Bi Sheng Memorial Hall brought to life the ingenuity of the Song Dynasty inventor, whose clay-type system predated German printer Johannes Gutenberg's metal press by 400 years.

Thousands of miles away in Mainz, Germany, visitors to the Gutenberg Museum have also encountered a similar sense of historic innovation.

While Gutenberg's 15th-century metal-type printing press famously revolutionized Europe, Ulf S lter, director of Mainz's Gutenberg Museum, acknowledges an earlier pioneer: "The connecting idea between Gutenberg and the invention of Bi, who came up with the idea long before Gutenberg -- namely, to break down individual works into their individual components -- is a great parallel," said S lter.

S lter emphasized that while Bi and Gutenberg's inventions were conceptually similar, the technologies differed and emerged in very different cultural and communicative contexts.

According to Lin Chunjie, director of German language department at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Bi's invention was the earliest recorded movable type printing in human history. "The technology spread westward along the Silk Road, and about 400 years later, Gutenberg created metal movable type printing," Lin added.

Gutenberg's version, with its metallurgical refinements and oil-based ink, had an enormous impact on European media, enabling the Reformation and later the Enlightenment.

Both the Bi Sheng Memorial Hall and the Gutenberg Museum serve not only as custodians of history but also as active educators, offering visitors hands-on experiences with these centuries-old techniques.

For Schrodt, who spent an afternoon learning from Wang Kui -- an intangible cultural inheritor of Bi's movable type printing -- such preservation is essential.

"It is regrettable that technological advancements can lead to a degradation of collective knowledge," Schrodt noted. "Wang's dedication to preserving Bi's legacy serves a crucial purpose: ensuring that humanity does not reach a point where we possess the technology for interstellar travel but cannot rebuild it once lost, simply because no one knows how."

Centuries later, China is once again shaping the future of printing. At the Drupa Exhibition 2024, the latest edition of the world's premier printing expo held every four years, over 400 Chinese firms participated, nearly double the tally of the previous edition, making China the top exhibitor, ahead of Germany.

"Today, China remains at the forefront in multiple fields, including digital printing and post-press processing," said Marius Berlemann, regional head of Messe Dusseldorf for Asia. Messe Dusseldorf is the organizer of Drupa.

Highlighting China's growing influence, Berlemann said: "For me, three aspects define China's contribution: efficiency, innovation, and value. China skillfully combines all these elements."

According to Gu Yan, general manager of Messe Düsseldorf in China, China's printing market has shown great growth momentum in recent years, with its total output value surpassing 1.43 trillion yuan (about 198.3 billion U.S. dollars) by 2024, firmly securing its position as the global leader.

"Currently, China's printing industry has achieved outstanding accomplishments in digitalization and intelligentization while actively spearheading the development of green printing technologies. We'll remain unwavering in driving the sustainable advancement of the industry," she noted.

Reflecting on the broader impact of printing, Schrodt emphasized that its value lies not only in spreading knowledge but in democratizing it -- a power shared by both Bi and Gutenberg.

"The standardization of text production made texts more affordable and mass-produced, more critically, it disseminated ideas at an unprecedented speed and scale," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)