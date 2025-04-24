In pics: Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 13:23, April 24, 2025

Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a return during the Round of 128 match between Maria Sakkari of Greece and Wang Xinyu of China at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the Round of 128 match between Maria Sakkari of Greece and Wang Xinyu of China at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

