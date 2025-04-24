In pics: Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament
Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a return during the Round of 128 match between Maria Sakkari of Greece and Wang Xinyu of China at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the Round of 128 match between Maria Sakkari of Greece and Wang Xinyu of China at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a return during the Round of 128 match between Maria Sakkari of Greece and Wang Xinyu of China at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a return during the Round of 128 match between Maria Sakkari of Greece and Wang Xinyu of China at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the Round of 128 match between Maria Sakkari of Greece and Wang Xinyu of China at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.