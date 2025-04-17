China's tennis population surpasses 25 million, national data reveals

Xinhua) 13:11, April 17, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's tennis population has exceeded 25 million, rising from about 20 million in 2021, according to the country's General Administration of Sport.

The latest tennis statistics released by China's sports governing body on Wednesday shows a fast growth in tennis population in the country of 1.4 billion people.

As of August 31, 2024, the total number of tennis participants in China reached 25,188,388, representing a 28 percent increase from 2021, when the International Tennis Federation (ITF) put the number at 19.67 million. Female participation rises to 47 percent, up from 45 percent three years ago.

Infrastructure development has kept pace with demand. In 2021, China had 49,767 tennis courts, accounting for 8.6 percent of global court facilities. The latest data shows the number has risen to 53,805, representing an increase of 8.12 percent.

The country's coaching and training system is also expanding. A total of 43,981 tennis coaches are registered nationwide, with 60 percent focusing on teaching beginners.

Over 6,000 players are registered with the national sports authority while more than 500,000 junior players, though not registered, have participated in competitions of various levels.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)