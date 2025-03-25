Home>>
China's Zheng reaches Miami Open quarterfinals
(Xinhua) 10:43, March 25, 2025
MIAMI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Zheng Qinwen reached the last eight of the Miami Open with a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over American Ashlyn Krueger on Monday.
Ninth-seed Zheng hit five aces and won 81 percent of her first-serve points as she took the match in an hour and 29 minutes.
Krueger struggled for rhythm on serve, committing four double faults, while winning only 27% of total points on return.
Zheng's quarterfinal opponent in the WTA 1000 event will be top seed and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced by beating defending champion Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-4 in their fourth round duel.
Zheng, the reigning Olympic women's singles champion, is aiming for her sixth career title.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.