Zhang, Hsieh cruise into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Xinhua) 11:07, March 10, 2025

INDIAN WELLS, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Shuai and Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei reached the quarterfinals of the women's doubles at Indian Wells with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Americans Makenna Jones and McCartney Kessler on Sunday.

Fifth seeded Zhang and Hsieh won 81 percent of their first-serve points and converted four of five break points to take the match in just over an hour in the Californian desert.

Jones and Kessler served five double faults and won just one of 10 break point opportunities.

Zhang and Hsieh will confront Australia's Ellen Perez and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Earlier, Chinese pair Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan bowed out of the competition with a 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 loss to Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and American Sofia Kenin.

Kichenok and Kenin served three aces and won 77 percent of points on their first serve to prevail in an hour and 28 minutes.

The eighth-seeded pair will meet either Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend or Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, China's Wang Xinyu was eliminated from the women's singles, falling in the third round to American fourth seed Jessica Pegula.

World No. 42 Wang served three double faults and saved just two of seven break points en route to a 6-2, 6-1 defeat.

Pegula, who is aiming for her eighth career title in the WTA 1000 event, put 78 percent of her first serves in play as she set up a round-of-16 meeting with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)