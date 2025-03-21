China's Zheng, Bu progress at Miami Open

Xinhua) 11:18, March 21, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Bu Yunchaokete advanced to the second round of the ATP 1000 Miami Open Masters on Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over former world No. 8 Cameron Norrie.

Bu broke the Briton's serve in the opening game and didn't look back as he cruised to victory in an hour and 20 minutes.

World No. 69 Bu will meet Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the next round.

Meanwhile, ninth seed Zheng Qinwen of China progressed in the women's event with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over America's Lauren Davis.

Zheng served 12 aces and converted four of seven break points to sweep past her opponent in an hour and 17 minutes. The Olympic gold medalist will meet host player Taylor Townsend in the round of 32.

In the women's doubles, China's Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan reached the last 16 by overcoming Chan Hao-ching from Chinese Taipei and Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-4.

