Over 900 telecom fraud suspects handed over by Myanmar to China

Xinhua) 10:00, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Wednesday said that over 920 Chinese telecom fraud suspects had been handed over by Myanmar law enforcers to China.

This marks the latest achievement in the ongoing joint crackdown on telecom fraud by the law enforcement authorities of China and Myanmar, following the wipeout of large-scale telecom fraud centers near the China-Myanmar border in northern Myanmar in November last year.

Transferred via the port of Daluo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the suspects were seized in rounds of intensive operations carried out by the Myanmar side since March 24, according to the ministry.

To evade crackdown efforts, some telecom fraud suspects have relocated to deeper regions of Myanmar and continued to target Chinese citizens. The Chinese public security authorities have thus intensified analysis and judgment efforts and provided the Myanmar side with key leads that assisted in identifying a new batch of telecom fraud dens, leading to the recent seizure, the MPS said.

Vowing to maintain relentless pressure on cross-border telecom fraud along with the Myanmar side, the ministry urged those engaged in telecom and online fraud to abandon any illusions of impunity, and return to China to turn themselves in as soon as possible to seek leniency.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)