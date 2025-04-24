China's nuclear power units maintain good safety performance

Xinhua) 09:59, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's nuclear power units have been operating with good safety performance for years, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Wednesday.

The total number of nuclear power units in the Chinese mainland has reached 102, including 58 units that have been granted operating licences. The total installed capacity amounts to 113 million kilowatts, ranking first worldwide in terms of scale, Hou Yingdong, an official with the ministry, told a press conference.

Nuclear power units in the Chinese mainland have been operating safely for over 600 reactor years, Hou said. A reactor year refers to an operating year of one nuclear reactor.

According to the latest World Association of Nuclear Operators' index on global nuclear power unit performance, China's nuclear power operation safety performance has continued to rank among the best in the world.

Hou noted that the sites of nuclear power plants in China are all far from earthquake-prone areas, and the impacts of natural disasters such as heavy rain, floods and tsunamis have been fully considered. "The safety of the nuclear power plants is guaranteed in the face of extreme natural disasters," he said.

China has also established the world's largest radiation environment quality monitoring network, the ministry's official Li Zhiguo said at the press conference, adding that the radiation environment level around nuclear facilities in China has remained good over years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)