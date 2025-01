Zhangzhou nuclear power project under construction in China's Fujian

An aerial panoramic photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a view of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project under construction in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The first power generation unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Zhangzhou nuclear power project in southeast China's Fujian began commercial operation on Wednesday, marking a major step forward in the batch construction process of Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation reactor. (Zhangzhou nuclear power project/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a view of the first power generation unit (R) of Zhangzhou nuclear power project in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The first power generation unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Zhangzhou nuclear power project in southeast China's Fujian began commercial operation on Wednesday, marking a major step forward in the batch construction process of Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation reactor. (Zhangzhou nuclear power project/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a view of the first power generation unit (L) of Zhangzhou nuclear power project in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The first power generation unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Zhangzhou nuclear power project in southeast China's Fujian began commercial operation on Wednesday, marking a major step forward in the batch construction process of Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation reactor. (Zhangzhou nuclear power project/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a view of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project under construction in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The first power generation unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Zhangzhou nuclear power project in southeast China's Fujian began commercial operation on Wednesday, marking a major step forward in the batch construction process of Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation reactor. (Zhangzhou nuclear power project/Handout via Xinhua)

