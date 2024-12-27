China's first commercial reactor device for isotope production starts operation

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2024 shows workers adjusting and testing China's first commercial reactor device for the online irradiation production of isotopes at the Qinshan Nuclear Power Base operated by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). (CNNC/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's first commercial reactor device for the online irradiation production of isotopes was officially put into operation Thursday at the Qinshan Nuclear Power Base operated by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), with the first batch of Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) medical isotopes produced there extracted from the reactor, according to China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

The heavy-water reactor, known for its high neutron flux in the core, continuous refueling without shutdown, and stable operation, offers advantages in isotope production, including high efficiency, large output, high specific activity, continuous production and stable supply.

Leveraging the advantages of Qinshan's heavy-water reactor, CNNC developed and upgraded the commercial reactor irradiation production of short-lived isotopes, and successfully put the device into operation.

The device can produce short-lived medical isotopes such as Lu-177, Strontium-89 (Sr-89), and Yttrium-90 (Y-90) on a large scale, continuously and stably without the need to shut down the reactor. Its future production capacity is expected to meet domestic demand, significantly enhancing China's autonomy in isotope production and supply, and increasing its participation in the international market.

Lu-177, in particular, stands out as a star medical isotope in the field of precision cancer diagnosis and treatment. It can be combined with targeted drugs to accurately kill cancer cells and is widely used in targeted therapies for various types of cancer, including prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors, offering effective treatment with low side effects and broad prospects in the field of medicine.

