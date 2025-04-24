Chinese e-commerce platforms gain global popularity, showcasing appeal of ‘Made in China’

09:07, April 24, 2025 By Lin Xiaoyi, Hu Yuwei and Shen Sheng ( Global Times

"Thank you, Chinese suppliers -we love you! Please drop your business or factory links below comments section for clothing, furniture, wigs, and more." This was the message Courtney Ferguson, a New York shopper, posted on RedNote, China's popular lifestyle social media platform, on April 14.

The post quickly went viral, amassing nearly 1,300 likes, shares, and comments. Beneath it, a lively exchange unfolded: Chinese suppliers and manufacturers showcased their high-quality products and themselves as trusted suppliers, while American users enthusiastically shared their favorite online shopping tips for Chinese goods.

"Tariffs did not scare American consumers away from Chinese goods; On the contrary, they made American middlemen lose their job." A trending phrase now circulating on social media platforms captures the current zeitgeist.

Since the US government's reckless imposition of tariffs on trading partners has caused retail prices of goods in the US to surge three to five-fold, a growing number of buyers and sellers are embracing direct cross-border commerce, with Chinese suppliers increasingly marketing their goods in English on social media platforms like RedNote and TikTok. Some American shoppers, who seek affordability, variety, and reliability, continue to flock to the platform to meet with Chinese suppliers directly.

According to Qimai Data, a mobile application data analysis platform, Chinese e-commerce platforms, including DHgate, Taobao, Alibaba International, and Shein, are leading in the ranks of shopping app downloads in the US App Store.

"The tariff war launched by the US is affecting businesses, the stock market, and everyone's livelihood. Tariffs have significantly impacted my shopping ideas and habits because I will have to pay more money for everything," Ferguson said, sharing her panic with the Global Times.

While American consumers express growing concern, some Chinese exporters remain calm.

"They're envious of what we offer," said Liu Zichang, a Yiwu-based export service provider, noting that the reason US consumers and businesses are increasingly choosing Chinese products is due to the resilience and stability of China's supply chain system, which allows foreign trade companies and factories in China to be well-prepared for the impending challenges ahead.

'I felt very confident about the products'

As a designer, Ferguson scans TikTok and RedNote daily for deals - not from Amazon or big-box retailers, but directly from Chinese manufacturers. "Honestly, every product category makes me want to buy Chinese goods," she said. "If I checked the labels in my home, most would say 'Made in China.'"

Ferguson used to rely on traditional channels like Amazon to purchase Chinese-made goods. But recent US tariff hikes have sent the prices of everyday essentials - from soap and toothpaste to toilet paper and shampoo - soaring. The surge in costs hasn't just strained her budget; she's also worried that rising prices will eat into her disposable income, leaving less for life outside of work.

Her solution? Cutting out the middlemen. "Traditional retailers like Amazon or brand websites are just buying from the same Chinese factories and marking up the prices - they're middlemen at the end of the day," she explained.

A TikTok user echoed this sentiment in a video that garnered over 16.5 million views, asking, "What do American companies think we're going to do? Pay their prices instead of Chinese prices when I can get a thousand times more products for the same price?" According to a report by NBC News, the user concluded, "We're not going to do that."

Consumers are finding hope in the increasing presence of Chinese sellers on social media platforms, showcasing a wide range of products, from furniture and home appliances, to household goods and clothing, in English. Some posts have even exceeded 500,000 views on X platform. This trend allows American consumers to compare prices across borders, revealing the hidden layers of profit between factories and retail shelves.

The popularity of tutorials such as "How to Shop on Taobao" has surged on various social media platforms. Many overseas influencers are sharing their entire shopping process in English, and the comments section is flooded with inquiries from international users asking how to place orders and choose shipping companies.

Ferguson noted that the key factors that convinced her to place her order was the good reviews and also a confirmation by the factory that the service carrier was a legitimate carrier with the estimated delivery arrival times confirmed. Now, she's counting down the days until her Made-in-China purchases arrive.

New phenomena under shadow of tariffs

When Liu began to help Chinese manufacturers create promotional videos for overseas bulk buyers, she never expected them to go viral, especially among an unexpected audience: American retail consumers.

"The messages flooded in - mostly from US shoppers asking if we could sell them clothes, phones, and even press-on nails," said Liu, an export consultant in Yiwu, China's commodity hub. "These aren't our target clients, but they're desperate to cut out the middlemen and buy directly from Chinese platforms like Taobao. They want to enjoy the same experience that Chinese consumers do."

According to Liu, for certain products, such as press-on nails, the factory price might be as low as $1, but after tariffs, the retail price in the US can soar to between $10 and $12. "Because these products fulfill essential consumer needs, end-users often have no choice but to accept the price increase."

Liu believes that downloading Chinese e-commerce apps has become a form of protest against the US' tariff policies, which ultimately harm American consumers themselves.

The surge in international interest is not coincidental; it reflects the deep and enduring interdependence between the Chinese and American economies. Despite the US frequently initiating trade frictions against China since 2018, the complementary nature of the two economies has maintained a significant level of bilateral trade, Liu said.

Some factories maintaining long-standing partnerships with US retailers have been engaged in months long negotiations regarding the allocation of the additional costs resulting from tariffs, such as who will bear them and in what proportion. Due to tariff uncertainties, the process dragged on. However, once the 125 percent tariff was officially announced by the Trump administration, American buyers finally placed their orders, and the deal - making process was expedited.

"They realized that ordering immediately would allow them to be the first to stock up on the goods," Liu noted. "With the current slump in US local inventory markets, being the first to have stock enables them to sell at higher prices."

When discussing her communication strategy with American clients, Liu shared, "I simply tell them, 'if you buy now, you'll be the first to have inventory and that gives you pricing power. In capital markets, those who hold inventory set the prices. Hoarding now means you can sell at higher margins.'"

When asked about the impact of US tariffs on different factories based on her observations, Liu said that the effect of tariffs varies greatly depending on the industry, the specific product being manufactured, the company's position within the supply chain, and its reliance on the US market.

But some bolder players are undeterred by high tariff, she said. "In their pricing structures, tariffs and the base price from Chinese factories account for only about 20 percent of total costs. The majority of expenses come from logistics, marketing, and channel management. So for large-scale businesses, tariffs don't significantly impact their bottom line."

Play a greater role in global market

In light of the rising popularity of Chinese e-commerce platforms abroad, Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized that China's robust manufacturing capabilities serve as a crucial foundation for the international success of its e-commerce sector.

"Chinese factories are adept at producing high-quality products at competitive prices. With a comprehensive supply chain and strong production capabilities, they possess significant advantages in cost and pricing," Wang noted.

The expert pointed out that the ongoing implementation of favorable policies in China is providing a substantial boost to the development of cross-border e-commerce.

In March, the State Council of China underscored the rapid growth, immense potential, and strong momentum of cross-border e-commerce, recognizing it as a vital pillar of the country's foreign trade strategy. The Chinese government has also stressed the importance of expanding comprehensive pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce, thereby broadening their reach and impact.

American consumers are not the only ones feeling the impact of high tariffs; small businesses in the US are also suffering from the government's erratic trade policies and stringent new tariffs.

A recent report by CNN revealed that many American small businesses are grappling with soaring costs. These businesses have expressed that they have become victims of high tariffs. Although some have attempted to produce domestically, the lack of a robust local supply chain has forced them to rely on imports.

In response to these challenges, Wang noted that Chinese e-commerce companies are taking proactive measures. "On one hand, they are optimizing supply chain management to reduce operational costs; on the other hand, they are expanding into new markets and channels, accelerating the transition of the Chinese market from a 'single reliance' model to a 'diverse ecosystem'," he further stated, pointing out that in the future, Chinese e-commerce are expected to provide higher quality products and services to consumers worldwide.

When discussing her expectations for the future of the US economy and China-US relations, Ferguson expressed a desire for resolution. "My expectations and concerns regarding future tariffs are that the US will reach a stopping point and come to an agreement. This tariff war is impacting businesses, the stock market, and the livelihoods of everyone," she said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)