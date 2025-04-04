Chinese association opposes U.S. move to cancel duty-free treatment for low-value packages

Xinhua) 09:45, April 04, 2025

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The China Express Association, on behalf of China's postal and express delivery enterprises, expressed firm opposition to the U.S. move to cancel duty-free treatment for low-value packages from China.

In a statement, the association said that cross-border e-commerce packages from China have helped American consumers meet their personalized consumption needs, reduce their living costs and improve their quality of life, adding that the move will harm the interests of consumers in the United States, especially U.S. families and young people, who rely on cross-border e-commerce shopping.

"We hope the United States will correct its wrong practice and take necessary measures to create a fair and predictable policy environment for the development of cross-border e-commerce and delivery," the association said.

It added that it hoped to continue to provide stable and convenient international delivery channels for American consumers to purchase their desired goods -- doing so via effective cooperation between Chinese and U.S. postal and express delivery enterprises.

