5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opens in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:25, March 19, 2025

Visitors and exhibitors communicate during the 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. The 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 1,800 supply chain and service enterprises from various countries and regions.

This year's event coincides with the 2025 China Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference, which focuses on the upgrade of the cross-border e-commerce industry and seeks pathways for Chinese companies to expand internationally. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit the 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. The 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 1,800 supply chain and service enterprises from various countries and regions.

This year's event coincides with the 2025 China Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference, which focuses on the upgrade of the cross-border e-commerce industry and seeks pathways for Chinese companies to expand internationally. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit the 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. The 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 1,800 supply chain and service enterprises from various countries and regions.

This year's event coincides with the 2025 China Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference, which focuses on the upgrade of the cross-border e-commerce industry and seeks pathways for Chinese companies to expand internationally. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People communicate during the 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. The 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 1,800 supply chain and service enterprises from various countries and regions.

This year's event coincides with the 2025 China Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference, which focuses on the upgrade of the cross-border e-commerce industry and seeks pathways for Chinese companies to expand internationally. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit the 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. The 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 1,800 supply chain and service enterprises from various countries and regions.

This year's event coincides with the 2025 China Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference, which focuses on the upgrade of the cross-border e-commerce industry and seeks pathways for Chinese companies to expand internationally. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)