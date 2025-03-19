5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opens in Fuzhou
Visitors and exhibitors communicate during the 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. The 5th China Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 1,800 supply chain and service enterprises from various countries and regions.
This year's event coincides with the 2025 China Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference, which focuses on the upgrade of the cross-border e-commerce industry and seeks pathways for Chinese companies to expand internationally. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
