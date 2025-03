China e-commerce logistics opens new warehouse in Poland

Xinhua) 11:03, March 15, 2025

WARSAW, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China e-commerce enabler JD Logistics opened its third warehouse in Poland and its second in Warsaw this week to enhance supply chain logistics services.

Spanning nearly 10,000 square meters, the new facility will provide integrated cross-border supply chain solutions for businesses.

According to statistics from JD Logistics, by 2025, it plans to double its overseas warehouse capacity.

