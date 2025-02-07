China urges U.S. to optimize regulation on cross-border e-commerce

Xinhua) 09:44, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese exports and its tweaking of "de minimis" exemption policy will drive up the costs for American consumers and dampen their shopping experience, He Yongqian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.

When asked to comment on the erratic behavior of the U.S. Postal Service, which suspended accepting parcels from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong but reversed its decision a few hours later, He told a regular press conference that cross-border e-commerce has distinct advantages.

Cross-border e-commerce caters to the personalized demands of consumers, offers quick delivery, and cuts down on costs. It has emerged as a significant trend in the development of international trade, He said.

"No matter how a country adjusts its trade policies, the inherent advantages and features of cross-border e-commerce remain intact," He said. "It still boasts strong competitiveness, and the overarching trend of digital transformation in international trade is here to stay."

China hopes that the United States will align with the development trends of international trade, streamline its regulatory mechanisms, and foster a fair and predictable policy ecosystem for cross-border e-commerce. By doing so, the United States can offer its domestic consumers a more convenient consumption environment, with high-quality products at reasonable prices, He added.

