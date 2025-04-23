Harnessing next-gen low-carbon innovations for bold climate goals

Xinhua) 14:40, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Heading north from downtown Beijing, a nearly 120-meter-tall twisted column resembling an Olympic torch handle emerges into view against the backdrop of the iconic Badaling Great Wall.

This striking concrete structure, accompanied by more than 130 mirrors positioned alongside it, is part of the world's first supercritical carbon dioxide solar thermal power generation system.

By tapping into the sun's heat, this innovative system stands as a milestone in China's efforts to meet ambitious carbon reduction goals.

Over the past decade, China has installed more solar panels and wind turbines than any other country. The country is now investing in experimental technologies to accelerate its transition to a zero-carbon future.

At the experimental site in the northern suburbs of Beijing, researchers from the Institute of Electrical Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) are working to make greenhouse gases greener.

They have installed a field of heliostats covering more than 10,000 square meters, designed to track the sun's movement.

These heliostats are focusing thermal energy onto three apertures on a central tower for 6 to 10 hours daily, heating water, molten salt and a novel type of ceramic particles to temperatures of 400, 600 and 800 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At the heart of this facility are its patented ceramic particles. Circulating through the system, the 20-tonne thermal storage material heats carbon dioxide (CO2) via an innovative heat exchange process to 550 degrees Celsius, which finally powers the turbine for electricity generation.

Using CO2 instead of steam, as in traditional thermal power plants, can boost thermal-to-electricity conversion efficiency by 3 to 5 percent and cut carbon emissions by about 10 percent, according to the team's experimental results.

Integrating concentrated solar power (CSP) with this CO2 propulsion technology further reduces emissions. Research indicates that CSP's carbon footprint is approximately 60 percent lower than that of photovoltaic (PV) power generation.

"Heating CO2 to its critical temperature was previously the biggest technical challenge," said Wang Zhifeng, a CAS professor who led the experimental project. "The discovery of a new type of ceramic material solved this problem."

Plus, heat storage in tanks provides continuous power, compensating for the dips in photovoltaic energy output on cloudy days.

The facility currently generates only about 200 kilowatts of electricity per day, but it's a start. Wang's team has bigger plans. Over the next five years, they plan to construct a 50-megawatt commercial power plant.

"This technological approach represents a major emerging industry with the potential to drive growth in upstream sectors such as steel and materials production," said Wang.

CO2 power generation can be used in sodium-cooled, lead-cooled and molten salt reactors, boosting nuclear power efficiency and enhancing safety, he added.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

At a nuclear power plant in Hainan, China's southern island province, the world's first land-based commercial small modular reactor, known as Linglong One, reached a new key technological milestone this month with the successful installation of its first main pump.

The small modular pressurized water reactor, approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is designed to provide district heating, desalination and industrial heat. Known as a "nuclear battery," it will generate 10 billion kWh per year at full capacity.

"The high-case scenario of the IAEA's latest projections sees nuclear electrical generating capacity in 2050 being two and a half times greater than today. A quarter of that new capacity is projected to come from small modular reactors," said Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA's director general.

While spearheading clean energy innovation, China is also retrofitting existing coal plants with breakthrough emission-reduction technologies, driving a dual-track energy transition.

In east China's Zhejiang Province, a pilot project that can store CO2 in bricks passed the 72-hour running test last year. It was one of the country's leading projects using carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology to capture and utilize CO2 emitted from coal-fired power plants.

The captured CO2 will be used to produce widely applicable industrial products, with about two-thirds utilized for making aerated bricks -- lightweight, insulating and durable building materials.

China's green transition is now strategically aligning climate action with economic value creation, positioning low-carbon technologies as catalysts for new markets and industrial transformation.

The country's national carbon emission trading market, launched in 2021, has covered more than 2,000 power generation units, accounting for over 40 percent of the country's CO2 emissions.

At the CAS experimental site in Beijing, a group of fine arts students discovered an artistic use for the concentrated sunlight.

They leveraged the sun's heat to fire ceramics. Unlike traditional kilns, radiative heat transfer created unexpected gradient colors. The young artists regarded these crafts as gifts from nature.

