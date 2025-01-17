China's commitment to promoting global low-carbon transition remains unwavering: spokesperson

Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has never ceased its efforts toward green development, and its commitment to promoting a global low-carbon transition remains unwavering, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on China's role in global governance on climate change in recent years.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, China has submitted two reports to the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, detailing its climate actions and progress. These documents -- the first biennial transparency report on climate change and the fourth biennial update report -- were submitted as scheduled at the end of 2024.

Noting that climate change is a major global challenge, Guo said China has always attached great importance to addressing climate change and is one of the initial parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as one of the earliest signatories and ratifiers of the Paris Agreement.

He added that the reports demonstrate professionalism and transparency in information sharing, presenting a multidimensional view of China's climate governance policies, achievements, and experience.

"Behind these reports lie China's determination and actions in actively responding to climate change and engaging in global climate governance," Guo said.

The reports indicate that, in 2021, China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP decreased by 50.9 percent compared to 2005, the base year for the country's climate contributions. Public data shows that by the end of 2023, the country's installed capacity for renewable energy generation surpassed that of fossil fuel power. In 2023 alone, China's export of wind and photovoltaic products helped reduce carbon emissions by 810 million tonnes in recipient countries, Guo explained.

Addressing climate change requires a collective response from all countries, the spokesperson said, adding that China is willing to work with all parties to uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, adhere to true multilateralism, and safeguard the shared blue planet through green development.

