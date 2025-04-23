Highlights of World Snooker Championship 2025 in Britain
Si Jiahui of China reacts during the round 1 match against David Gilbert of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui (R) of China celebrates after the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Si Jiahui of China competes during the round 1 match against David Gilbert of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui (L, front) of China communicates with supporters after the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Si Jiahui of China competes during the round 1 match against David Gilbert of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Si Jiahui of China celebrates after the round 1 match against David Gilbert of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China reacts during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Si Jiahui of China competes during the round 1 match against David Gilbert of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Si Jiahui of China competes during the round 1 match against David Gilbert of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui (L) of China reacts during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Si Jiahui of China reacts during the round 1 match against David Gilbert of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the round 1 match against Zak Surety of England at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Zhao Xintong cruises into last 16 at World Snooker Championship
- Highlights of World Snooker Championship 2025
- China's Xiao Guodong reaches last 16 at World Snooker Championship
- China's Lei knocks defending champion Wilson out of World Snooker Championship
- Small county in E China's Jiangxi becomes global billiards powerhouse
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.