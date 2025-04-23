Chinese FM calls on China, Britain to uphold international order established after WWII

Xinhua) 10:40, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Against the current backdrop of rampant unilateral bullying, China and Britain bear the responsibility to uphold the international order established after World War II (WWII), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Wang said the two sides also share a responsibility to uphold the UN-centered international system and protect the multilateral trading system.

Noting that since the beginning of this year, the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, Strategic Dialogue, and Energy Dialogue have been successfully held, Wang said preparations are underway for more dialogues in fields such as artificial intelligence, science and technology, climate change, education, and economic and trade.

He said the momentum of improvement and easing in China-Britain relations has not come easily and requires utmost cherishing. China is willing to work with Britain, under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, to overcome various disruptions and distractions, steer the bilateral relationship steadily forward, focus on mutually beneficial cooperation and build up a more positive agenda.

Wang said that the United States has used tariffs as a weapon to launch indiscriminate attacks on other countries, openly violating WTO rules and undermining the legitimate rights and interests of nations around the world.

Such actions, which push international relations back to the law of the jungle, represent a dangerous regression in history. They are unpopular, unsustainable, and increasingly met with resistance and opposition from the global community, said Wang.

By standing up against the United States' use of tariffs as a weapon, China, as a responsible country, aims not only to defend its own legitimate rights and interests but also to uphold international rules and the multilateral trading system, he noted.

China will remain committed to high-standard opening-up, to mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries, and to sharing development opportunities with the world, Wang added.

For his part, Lammy expressed Britain's appreciation for the current positive momentum in bilateral relations. He said that Britain is ready to further enhance high- and all-level exchanges between the two countries and to engage in regular dialogues with China on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern, jointly addressing challenges.

Britain has always been an open country, firmly supports free trade and is committed to upholding the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, he noted.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, both Britain and China bear significant responsibilities for the sustainable development of the world economy and international trade, and Britain stands ready to maintain communication with China on this matter, said Lammy.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern, including the Ukraine crisis.

