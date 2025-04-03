Chinese VP meets HSBC Group chairman

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker in Beijing on Wednesday.

In a world full of uncertainties, China is committed to high-standard opening up and firmly supports multilateralism, Han said.

He noted that the sound and steady development of China-Britain relations not only benefits both sides, but also provides certainty for the world. The vice president expressed the hope that the HSBC Group will continue to tap into the Chinese market and contribute to the development of China-Britain and China-Europe relations.

Tucker said the HSBC Group has full confidence in the prospects of China's economic development and is ready to promote the long-term and steady development of Britain-China relations.

