Interview: Welsh gov't "keen for investors from China to visit," says first minister

Xinhua) 13:23, March 24, 2025

LONDON, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Welsh government has established three offices in China as "we're keen for investors from China to come and see what our government can offer," Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan has said.

Wales is working to ensure people recognize the opportunities to invest in a place that is open for business, and offers skilled labor and a high quality of life, Morgan told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"Amazing things are happening in the Chinese economy, as well as amazing research. What I'm interested in seeing is how much and where we can work together on those opportunities ..." said Morgan.

As a region rich in wind resources, Wales has strong potential for wind energy development, Morgan noted.

"China is surging ahead when it comes to renewable energy and experimenting, especially with things like offshore floating wind," she said. "We have big ambitions in that space in the Celtic Sea, and there are real opportunities for collaboration. We're interested in seeing if we can learn from the experiences that you've already had."

The First Minister announced earlier that Wales will host a major international investment summit in December to attract global investors.

Currently, around 1,480 overseas-owned companies operate in Wales, employing over 174,000 people.

