Momentum of improvement, easing in China-Britain relations should be cherished all the more -- Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:08, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The momentum of improvement and easing in China-Britain relations has not come easily and requires utmost cherishing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Britain to overcome various disruptions and distractions and steer the bilateral relationship steadily forward.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

