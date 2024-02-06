Strengthened cooperation between China, Britain benefits both sides, world: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 14:26, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday that facts have fully proved that strengthened cooperation between China and Britain not only serves the fundamental interests of both sides, but also contributes to world peace and prosperity.

Li made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the "Icebreakers" 2024 Chinese New Year celebration hosted by Britain's 48 Group Club.

For a long time, the 48 Group Club has actively fostered economic and trade exchanges as well as people-to-people exchanges between China and Britain, which has promoted mutual benefit and win-win results and deepened mutual understanding, Li said.

The historic contribution made by the older generation of British friends will always be remembered, he added.

Li said he hopes that visionary people from all walks of life in China and Britain will carry forward the "ice-breaking spirit," continue to take action actively and vigorously, and make new contributions to enhancing the friendship between the two peoples, promoting bilateral friendly cooperation, and achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes at a higher level.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)