Chinese vice president meets with Standard Chartered chairman

Xinhua) 11:29, July 15, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Jose Vinals, chairman of Standard Chartered Group, in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Jose Vinals, chairman of Standard Chartered Group, on Friday in Beijing.

China and Britain are highly complementary in trade and enjoy broad prospects for economic and trade cooperation, Han said. He said that China is committed to the path of reform and opening up, building a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, and supporting foreign companies, including British companies, to achieve better development in China.

The Chinese central government fully supports Hong Kong in maintaining its unique status and advantages in the long run, and fully supports the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government in advancing the development of an international financial center and maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, Han said.

He noted that China welcomes Standard Chartered Group and other international financial institutions to actively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and make new contributions to consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international financial center.

Vinals thanked the Chinese government for its strong support to Standard Chartered Group and said that the group will continue to firmly engage in the Chinese market, actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and promote the mutually beneficial cooperation between Britain and China to achieve more results.

