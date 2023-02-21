Chinese FM says sound ties with Britain serves interests of both, contributes to world peace and development

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A sound China-Britain relationship not only serves the interests of both countries, but also contributes to world peace and development, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Monday.

Qin made the remarks during a telephone conversation with James Cleverly, British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs.

Noting that both China and Britain are permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries in the world, Qin said China is not a challenge or threat to Britain.

Adding that China is committed to high-quality development and high-level opening-up, Qin said the advantage of China's super-large market and its domestic demand potential will continue to be released and the two countries can complement each other and achieve mutually beneficial cooperation.

Harmony brings wealth and bilateral cooperation depends a great deal on a good atmosphere between the two countries, Qin explained.

It is hoped that the British side will view China's development objectively and rationally, work with China for shared goals, enhance mutual trust, properly handle differences, establish correct understanding of each other, strengthen cooperation, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, Qin said.

Cleverly said that China has made great development achievements in the past few decades, lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, and has become an important force in the world economy.

Britain is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication with China, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change, food security, among others, Cleverly added.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

