Chinese FM holds talks with British foreign secretary over phone

Xinhua) 10:48, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Wang noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Britain diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level, saying that the experience and lessons of the past 50 years have proved that mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Britain fully serves the interests of both countries.

He added that in the current volatile international situation, China and Britian, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should provide more stability to the world.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)