Chinese, British political parties hold dialogue to push forward ties

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain on Thursday held a video conference of their political parties' dialogue.

Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended and addressed the conference.

Song said that maintaining exchanges and dialogue between Chinese and British political parties is of great significance to enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the two countries and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Noting that the leaders of both countries recently reached an important consensus and mapped out the future development of China-Britain relations, Song said that political parties and politicians of both countries should earnestly implement the consensus, step up strategic communication, support and contribute to China-Britain friendship and cooperation, and push forward bilateral relations on the right track.

Song briefed the British side on the spirits of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Song said the CPC will enhance exchanges with political parties around the world including the Conservative Party and the Labor Party of Britain to better safeguard the common interests of all countries.

Participants from the British side said that Britain and China share broad common interests and the British side attaches great importance to relations with China.

They said that the British side is willing to deepen cooperation with China in fields including COVID-19 response, tackling climate change, trade, technology and innovation via channels like the party dialogue for greater development of Britain-China relations.

