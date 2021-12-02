Cargo flights connect London and China's Zhengzhou

Xinhua) 16:34, December 02, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A cargo air route has connected Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, and London, airport authorities said.

The chartered express flight JD127 carrying about 33 tonnes of cross-border e-commerce commodities took off from Zhengzhou on Wednesday, marking the inauguration of the route, according to the Henan Province Airport Group.

The goods included clothes, accessories, holiday decorations and thermal cups.

Operated by Beijing Capital Airlines, the cargo flights are scheduled three times per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Despite the pandemic, Zhengzhou has seen a booming cargo transport business this year, opening new routes to cities like Athens and London. In the first 11 months of this year, the Zhengzhou airport has handled 635,000 tonnes of cargo and mail, up 11.9 percent year on year, including 492,000 tonnes of international cargo.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)