When it comes to China, Britain should decouple from U.S.: SCMP

January 03, 2023

HONG KONG, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Britain should decouple from the United States when it comes to China and develop a more constructive relationship with China, according to an opinion piece recently published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first foreign policy statement in November last year differed in tone from his predecessor, Liz Truss, who was expected to label China "a threat," the article said.

Sunak said Britain must recognize the role China plays in global affairs and favored engagement over Cold War rhetoric, according to the article.

Sunak will tread a fine line, with the right wing of his party pushing for a more combative stance, the article argued.

But there is every reason for Britain and China to find a way to cooperate, the article said, as "the two countries have long-standing links, including in business, culture, sport, education and tourism."

"Britain would be well-advised to also develop its own, distinct policy," it concluded. "There should be room for Sunak to bring a better, more constructive relationship with China."

