Chinese premier sends congratulations to new British PM
(Xinhua) 08:45, October 27, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has congratulated Rishi Sunak on assuming Britain's premiership.
In his congratulatory message, Li said that China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world, share broad common interests.
Guided by the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, he said, China is willing to work with Britain to advance the sound and steady development of China-Britain relations so as to bring benefits to the two peoples and promote world peace, stability and development.
