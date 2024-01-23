Chinese VP meets HSBC Group chairman

Xinhua) 09:25, January 23, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker in Beijing on Monday.

Han said the country is now advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, expanding high-level opening up, and will focus on institutional opening up in terms of rules, regulations, management and standards to promote high-level financial opening up.

"We welcome HSBC Group and other international financial institutions to continue to actively participate in China's financial reform and opening up and achieve better development in China," Han said.

The Chinese central government fully supports the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in promoting the building of an international financial center, Han said, expressing the hope that the HSBC Group will make good use of its own advantages to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and make new contributions to consolidating and upgrading Hong Kong's status as an international financial center.

Speaking highly of China's economic and social development achievements, Tucker said HSBC Group has firm confidence in investing in China, will actively participate in China's high-quality development and high-level opening up, support Hong Kong's efforts in the building of an international financial center, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation between Britain and China to achieve more results.

